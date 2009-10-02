Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Naked Shorting But Were Afraid To Ask

One of the reasons people get worked up about naked short selling is that they don’t understand it.
In fact, they don’t understand enough about the basics of stock trading and short selling to understand what naked shorting really is.
To help, we’ve created a guide to short selling that will tell you everything you need to know.
Even more perplexing, your broker doesn't have the stock either. Your broker also just has a legal claim, another securities entitlement.
Its claim is against a stock clearing house called The DepositoryTrust Company whose subsidiaries, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and the National Securities Clearing Corporation, are in charge of keeping track of stock sales and purchases.
The overwhelming majority of stocks listed on major U.S. exchanges are held in custody accounts at DTC and exist only as marks in a computer ledger.
So, when you own a stock, what you own is a derivative claim against other participants in the Depository Trust Company.
You deal with your broker-dealer, and your broker dealer deals with the NSCC. The NSCC is a clearing house, which means it has committed that it will ensure that all stock and funding obligations of all of its members are discharged.
This commitment extends to broker-dealers who put in trades of ordinary investors, hedge funds and short sellers.
But what if the broker is a pain in the arse and won't tell the NSCC to credit the other brokers' account with the stock?
At that point the DTC has the option of buying the stock itself, and then charging the account of the member that failed to deliver.
If the DTC can't find a broker who is selling the stock, it turns to its Stock Borrow Program. Under this program, brokers can choose to lend stocks and bonds from their account at the DTC to cover temporary shortfalls in the NSCC's settlement operations. At the end of each day, NSCC member tell the clearinghouse which stocks that they own are available for borrowing under the program.
This is an important point, so we'll repeat it.
Stocks that are borrowed under the NSCC stock borrow program can be lent out again. And again. And again. Each new borrower acquires all rights and title to the stock.
Yes, in theory this means that a stock can be borrowed more times than there are actually shares existing--which is what the naked-short-conspiracy folks are all up in arms about.
The NSCC charges a fee to each broker whose failure to deliver requires the use of the SBP (Stock Borrow Program).
The NSCC borrows the shares to meet the obligation. It then returns the shares--really, credits the account--to the stock lender when it receives shares from the selling member or when the shares become available for sale and the NSCC buys them and debits the purchase price from the broker's account.
Upon receiving the shares back, the broker who lent the shares returns the cash deposit but keeps the interest proceeds.
Brokers who have lent shares in the program can demand at any time during a trading day that they get their shares back. The NSCC then has to initiate a buy-in or locate more shares that can be borrowed.
Here's another important point: If a seller fails to deliver shares through NSCC on the third day after the trade, it has an ongoing and enforceable obligation to deliver the shares. If necessary, the NSCC can go to court to force the seller to find the shares.
When a short seller makes a trade, he does not usually own the stock he is selling on the trade date. He is typically selling something he doesn't have yet.
After the trade, he has to go out and locate the stock to borrower from someone willing to lend the stock. He gets three days to do this.
Usually what happens is that following a sale the short seller enters into an agreement with a current owner of the stock to acquire the current owner's shares in return for an obligation to deliver shares back whenever the current owner demands. The short seller can then deliver the acquired shares to the NSCC buyer in satisfaction of its delivery obligation.
Some of the regulations being mulled by the SEC would require short sellers to locate the stocks that can be borrowed before they are sold. More drastic measures would require short sellers to actually borrow the stocks first.
Right now all you really need is an expectation that you'll be able to locate and borrow the stock.
If it sounds like a pretty sweet deal to get to sell things you don't own and haven't borrowed, that's because we haven't gotten to the tough part yet.
When you are a short seller, you actually don't make money when you sell the stock. In fact, you probably lose money. That's because you have to post 102% of the current market price of the stock as collateral for the stock loan.
Your collateral--which might be cash, Treasuries or other securities--is marked to market. If the value of the collateral falls, you have to make up for the shortfall. If its value increases, you can withdraw the excess collateral.
When you are short a stock, you actually are exposed to the counter-party risk of the person or bank from whom you borrowed the stock.
That's right--you are the borrower and you're the person at risk. He's got your collateral, and is probably investing it himself. If he goes broke, you could lose your collateral.
If you are smart about who you do business with, this shouldn't happen. This explains why hedge funds don't want to do business with an investment bank--like Lehman Brothers--they think might fail.
Once you return the stock to the person from whom you borrowed it, you have the right to receive the return of all collateral and probably some interest it earned while the stock lender was holding it.
Let's review what just happened.
At the end of the day, the new buyer of the stock you shorted holds the stock, for which it pays cash to the NSCC. The NSCC pays that cash to the short seller. The short seller hands this cash and an additional 2% to the lender. The stock lender is owed back the shares of the stock. The short seller is entitled to the return of the collateral when he returns the stock to the lender.
Believe it or not, that's the simple version.
In practice what really happens is this:
- The buyer's cash is held by the DTC until the stock is delivered,
- the short seller uses that cash as collateral to borrow from his broker,
- the short selling uses the cash he borrowed from his broker as collateral for the stock he is borrowing from the lender,
- the stock lender gives the shortseller the stock,
- the shortseller delivers the stock to the buyer and gets the cash from the buyer,
- the shortseller then uses that cash to pay back the loan from his broker.
Phew!
One of the proposals to fix the perceived problems with shorting is to require shortsellers to borrow stocks BEFORE they short them, instead of dealing with that part later.
So here is a good time to pause and review one of the key problems with requiring this.
This requirement would mean that the short seller would have to put up the collateral--102% of the current market price--before it got the proceeds from the sale. This requirement of having all that capital in advance would make it very difficult to short stocks and would sap liquidity from the market.
Keep in mind that this process--selling a stock before borrowing it, borrowing it with collateral you got from the sale--is completely normal short selling. Almost all short selling occurs before the stock is borrowed. This isn't naked shorting. What we've described so far is just your run-of-the-mill shorting operation.
A naked short occurs when the short seller does not intend to locate and borrow shares for delivery to the NSCC.
That's what makes it naked and fraudulent--the seller is promising something he can't deliver. This results in a failure to deliver by the seller's broker. Any broker that fails to deliver on the third day after the sale has to post some fraction of the stock's current market value as collateral with the NSCC. In the meantime, the NSCC borrows or purchases the stock from elsewhere.
If the stock price declines after the third day, some or all of this collateral gets returned to the short seller's broker. If the stock price rises, the NSCC debits the broker's funds account for the additional margin. The cash collateral reduces the risk that the NSCC faces by its market-making activity of borrowing or purchasing stocks when shortfalls occur.
If the broker who issued the sell order for the naked short seller goes bankrupt, the NSCC will have to make the stock purchaser whole by purchasing the stock at the current market price or borrowing it under the stock borrow program.
If not enough shares are available for borrowing or sale, the broker continues to have an open delivery obligation to NSCC and it doesn't get paid for the sale until the shares are delivered. The broker for the buyer keeps the funds until the stock is delivered. No broker ever pays for stock that isn't credited to its account at the DTC.
It's very rare that fails to delivery persist for eternity. Those that do are almost always the result of a stock that has become highly illiquid. In that case, all that has really happened is that the buyer of stock learns that the purchase he thought he made turned out to be impossible.
Importantly, it wasn't the activity of short selling or naked shorting that made the acquisition of this stock impossible. It was just impossible to begin with--since the short seller, the broker and the NSCC cannot find the shares to close the transaction. If anything, the buyer has actually benefited by acquiring a claim on the NSCC--which is just about the least risky counter-party imaginable.
If the fail to deliver persists not because the stock is just unavailable, the DTC can just deduct the broker's cash acccount to pay for the shares. If the broker has run out of cash, the DTC has an enforceable legal right to require the defaulting broker to deliver the shares. It rarely comes to that, however.
So let's review:
When a straight stock trade happens, the following parties are involved:
(1) a buyer,
(2) a seller,
(3) the buyer's broker, who is fully collateralized with cash from the purchaser or willing to take counter-party risk on the creditworthiness of the buyer,
(4) the seller's broker,
(5) the NSCC and
(6) the DTC.
So here's what happens. The buyer gives his broker cash or a promise to pay up later. The buyer's broker either makes a market itself by netting out the transaction with other customers or it makes a cash deposit for the sale with the DTC. This cash is held in its account until the stock is delivered. The seller instructs his broker to debit its account for the shares sold. The seller's broker either makes a market itself by netting out the transaction with other customers or tells the NSCC to debit its account for the amount of the stock sold.
When a traditional short sale happens the following parties are involved:
(1) a buyer
(2) a seller,
(3) the buyer's broker who is fully collateralized with cash from the purchaser or willing to take counter-party risk on the creditworthiness of the buyer,
(4) the seller's broker,
(5) the NSCC
(6) the DTC
(7) a current owner who lends the stock and receives cash collateral and
(8) a broker for the current owner.
And here's what happens in the traditional short sale. The short seller tells his broker to initiate a sale of the stock. The broker finds another broker who has willing buyer. The buyer deposits cash with its broker, and the broker then makes a cash deposit with the DTC and instructs the NSCC to credit its account with the stock.
The cash is held in its account until the security is delivered into its account. The short seller borrows against the cash deposit or fronts the cash itself to provide collateral to a current owner who is willing to lend the stock. The DTC account of the lender's broker is debited and the DTC account of the seller's broker it credited for the stock that the short seller borrowed. The NSCC then debits this stock from the short seller's broker's account and credits the buyer. At some point the stock lender asks for the stock back, and the short seller engages in the straight stock trade or shorts it again by borrowing more shares.
When a naked short sale happens the following parties are involved:
(1) a buyer,
(2) a seller,
(3) the buyer's broker who is fully collateralized with cash from the purchaser or willing to take counter-party risk on the creditworthiness of the buyer,
(4) the seller's broker,
(5) the NSCC and
(6) the DTC.
In this case we the current owner of the stock just never gets involved.
And here's what happens in a naked short sale. The short seller tells his broker to initiate a sale of the stock. The broker finds another broker who has willing buyer. The buyer deposits cash with its broker, and the broker then makes a cash deposit with the DTC. This cash is held in its account until the security is delivered or until the DTC tells the buyer that the security cannot be delivered and gives back the cash plus interest and an amount to make up for the rise in the price of the stock. The broker for the short seller tells the NSCC to debit its account for the stock that the short seller sold. The NSCC then debits this stock from the short seller's broker's account. If the broker doesn't have enough stock in its account and doesn't buy it or borrow it, the NSCC initiates its own stock borrow program or purchases the stock. It then and credits the buyer with the purchase. If the broker for the short seller doesn't buy or borrow the stock, the NSCC charges the brokers cash account or claims the collateral.
The key point about naked shorting is that no fake shares have been created, no forfeiting has occurred.
There are no phantom shares existing in accounts anywhere. And no additional selling pressure has been created that wouldn't have been created by an ordinary short sale.
In fact, the naked short sale and the traditional short sale are economically equivalent. In either case you have one party who is the owner of the security and one party who is owed an obligation that the security be delivered to them and holds collateral for that obligation.
Traditional short sale.
Owner: Buyer of security.
Person who owes security: Short seller.
Person who has a right to demand security: Current owner turned lender.
Naked short sale.
Owner: Current owner.
Person who owes security: Short seller.
Person who has a right to demand security: Buyer of security.
One possible objection to naked shorting is that it appears to have unwillingly exposed the buyer of a security to the counter-party risk of the short seller. But this is illusory.
Remember, the clearinghouse takes care of this counter-party risk and delivers the stock. And the counter-party risk of the clearing house is in turn greatly reduced because it hold collateral from the short sellers broker. The broker, in turn, holds collateral for its counter-party risk to the short seller.
The economic equivalence of traditional short selling and naked short selling means that naked short selling does not create additional downward pressure on stocks except in the case where the shares are very illiquid.
The downward pressure on stocks from short-selling--which is actually much less than is usually imagined--is not increased by a lack of intent to borrow or by a failure to deliver three days after settlement.
In the real world (if not in theory), nakedness just doesn't matter.
It's true that we could decrease this downward pressure by requiring all short sales to have located and borrowed stocks prior to sales. This would end naked shorting and would also make short selling far more difficult. But the alleviation of downward pressure on stocks would not come from the fact that short sellers couldn't short without intending to borrow. It would come from the fact that short selling would be a much slower and costlier process.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.