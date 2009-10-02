Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Naked Shorting But Were Afraid To Ask

A naked short occurs when the short seller does not intend to locate and borrow shares for delivery to the NSCC.

That's what makes it naked and fraudulent--the seller is promising something he can't deliver. This results in a failure to deliver by the seller's broker. Any broker that fails to deliver on the third day after the sale has to post some fraction of the stock's current market value as collateral with the NSCC. In the meantime, the NSCC borrows or purchases the stock from elsewhere.

If the stock price declines after the third day, some or all of this collateral gets returned to the short seller's broker. If the stock price rises, the NSCC debits the broker's funds account for the additional margin. The cash collateral reduces the risk that the NSCC faces by its market-making activity of borrowing or purchasing stocks when shortfalls occur.

If the broker who issued the sell order for the naked short seller goes bankrupt, the NSCC will have to make the stock purchaser whole by purchasing the stock at the current market price or borrowing it under the stock borrow program.

If not enough shares are available for borrowing or sale, the broker continues to have an open delivery obligation to NSCC and it doesn't get paid for the sale until the shares are delivered. The broker for the buyer keeps the funds until the stock is delivered. No broker ever pays for stock that isn't credited to its account at the DTC.