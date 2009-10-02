How Long Until McCann Takes Over At UBS?

Now that the fight with Bank of America is behind him, how long will it be until Bob McCann signs up formally to run the brokerage at UBS?



We hear that the Swiss bank is eager to have McCann sign up as soon as possible. An announcement may be only days away, according to a person familiar with the matter. We’re expecting something early next week.

