Google Rolls Out New, Custom Made Bicycles

Google has rolled out a new set of bicycles at its Mountain View campus. They are custom made and branded with Google’s rainbow colours.

For years the bikes on campus were sparkly blue. Now they’ve made them even more “Googley.”



“This photo defines what we here call ‘Googley,'” Brittany Bohnet writes on her Tumblr.

The shared bicycles are scattered among the buildings at the Googleplex for employees to use for short trips around campus. The idea is that the bikes should reduce the need for employee car trips during the work day.

Here’s a picture of the old Google bikes (via Flickr user Ennirol.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.