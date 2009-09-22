Good News: Home Depot Is Hiring In Phoenix, Arizona

If Phoenix, Arizona isn’t ground zero for the meltdown of the housing market, it sure is close. Currently, about half of every home sold in the Phoenix area is a foreclosure sale–and that’s actually an improvement over recent months.



So we’ll take whatever good news we can get when it comes to the housing market in Phoenix. And today that good news comes in the form of a local media report that Home Depot is looking to hire 100 people for sales and customer service positions.

Home Depot was hard hit by the meltdown of housing markets around the country. People barely paying their mortgages or watching their home values plummet don’t seem to improve their homes. As new home construction ground to a halt, the demand for windows, roofling, heating, and flooring fell through the, uhm, floor.

So if Home Depot is ramping up hiring in Phoenix, it at least seems to indicate that people living and working near ground zero have regained some bullish animal spirits.

Katrina Wessman of ABC 15 reports:

The Home Depot is looking to fill more than 100 positions in the Phoenix-area, according to a Monday report.

The home improvement specialty retailer is seeking Merchandising Execution Associates.

Merchandising Execution Associates are members of mobile teams that work in different area stores each day to make sure product is stocked and displayed correctly.

The Home Depot established the Merchandising Execution Teams across the country as part of a major initiative to improve the appearance of stores and to make product easier to find and readily available to customers.

The MET teams play a key role in enhancing the customer experience, driving sales and improving inventory turns, according to the release.

