Goldman Sachs Goes On A Hiring Spree

Goldman Sachs has long been an also-ran in the asset management business. But now it is looking to change that by launching an aggressive recruiting drive to build its asset management business while other firms pull back.



Goldman is looking to hire up to 200 staff across all regions, the Financial Times is reporting.

“We are moving back on the offensive,” Marc Spilker tells the Financial Times.

In 2007 Goldman was ranked 17th in the world in terms of assets under management. It has about $812 billion under management. Its net revenues in the second quarter were $922m, about 6.5 per cent Goldman’s total net.

