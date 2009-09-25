Goldman Sachs Helped Michael Moore Make His Anti-Capitalist Film

We probably won’t get around to actually seeing Michael Moore’s anti-capitalist film until it shows up for free on the internet. But fortunately Ira Stoll of the Future of Capitalism went to see it and noticed that the funniest part is the credits–where Michael Moore reveals the capitalists behind his film.



From Stoll:

We see that the movie is presented by “Paramount Vantage” in association with the Weinstein Company. Bob and Harvey Weinstein are listed as executive producers. If Mr. Moore appreciates any of the irony here he sure doesn’t share it with viewers, but for those members of the audience who are in on the secret it’s all kind of amusing. Paramount Vantage, after all, is controlled by Viacom, on whose board sit none other than Sumner Redstone and former Bear Stearns executive Ace Greenberg, who aren’t exactly socialists. The Weinstein Company announced it was funded with a $490 million private placement in which Goldman Sachs advised. The press release announcing the deal quoted a Goldman spokesman saying, “We are very pleased to be a part of this exciting new venture and look forward to an ongoing relationship with The Weinstein Company.”

Knowing that background puts the rest of the movie in a different context. Mr. Moore shows Rep. Dennis Kucinich asking rhetorically on the floor of the House of Representatives, “Is this the United States Congress or the board of directors of Goldman Sachs?” Later, Mr. Moore shows up at Goldman Sachs headquarters in Manhattan driving an armoured Brinks trunk and announcing, “We’re here to get the money back for the American people.” Maybe Mr. Moore should look in his own pockets.

