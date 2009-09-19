From NYSE Floor Trader To Mr. Softee Truck Guy

In this awesome video, former New York Stock Exchange floor trader Bill Sonner explains how he applies the lessons learned on the floor his new job as a Mister Softee ice-cream guy. Mary Pilon, the pretty girl the Wall Street Journal sends to talk to traders, narrates the story.



The most important thing, he says, is to have a good relationship with customers. But some of his ruthlessness from his days of floor trading, when colleagues called him “the sniper,” also shows through. He has apparently underpriced all competing ice-cream trucks on his route.





