John Carney Is Headed To CNBC

John Carney, former editor and writer of Clusterstock, is headed to CNBC.



Guest of a Guest first reported the news earlier today, writing that, “He’ll be reporting for duty soon as a senior editor at CNBC.com and will serve as on air commentator for the site.”

And here’s the release from CNBC:

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. – May 12, 2010 – John Carney will be joining CNBC.com, the online destination for real-time global business news and expert analysis, as Senior Editor, it was announced today by Allen Wastler, Managing Editor, CNBC.com. In addition to writing for the site, Carney will also appear regularly on CNBC’s Business Day programming.

“John has deep connections on Wall Street and has a unique insight into its trading community,” said Wastler. “He is well-known within the financial world and we are delighted to have him on our team.”

“We look forward to welcoming John’s reporting savvy, distinctive voice and take on Wall Street to the network,” said Nikhil Deogun, Managing Editor, CNBC Business News.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the best team in business journalism,” said Carney.

Carney’s appointment to CNBC.com comes on the heels of a record-breaking month for the site. In April, CNBC.com scored a record page view month, with 282 million, making it the #1 stand alone financial news website by total page views according to the latest data from comScore Media Metrix.** In addition, the online destination for global business news and expert analysis was visited by 5.7 million unique visitors, the most in any April on record.

Previously, Carney was the managing editor of Business Insider’s financial news and gossip vertical, Clusterstock. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal named Clusterstock as one of the 10 best financial blogs.

Carney began his journalism career at DealBreaker, a Wall Street blog that covers the personalities and culture that shape the financial industry. There since launch, he served as editor-in-chief and led the site to some of its largest numbers ever. Carney was widely lauded for his hour-by-hour reporting on the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 and his in-depth reports on the turmoil inside of Merrill Lynch in the year leading up to its sale to Bank of America.

Carney has also written for The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The New York Sun, Page Six Magazine, Gawker, TheAtlantic.com, The Daily Beast, Time Out New York, Fortune and New York magazine.

Before joining Dealbreaker, Carney practiced corporate law at firms such as Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Latham & Watkins, primarily representing banks, hedge funds and private equity firms. He received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Carney graduated Summa Cum Laude from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

Carney currently resides in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

