Fairfield Greenwich Agrees To Pay Back Investors

The Fairfield Greenwich Group has struck a deal with the Massachusetts secretary of state to pay back investors with interest. Fairfield Greenwich was one of the biggest and most prominent hedge funds that fed Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.



Secretary of State William Galvin announced the deal today, less than 24 hours before Fairfield Greenwich was supposed to appear at a state hearing. The deal “become the template” for similar deals with Connecticut, New York and other states with victims, the Associated Press reports.

