Are German Men The Worst Lovers Or Are Brazillian Women Are The Easiest?

German men are the worst lovers and Brazillians are the best, according to a poll carried out by global research site www.OnePoll.com. The site asked women from 20 countries to rate nations on their ability in bed and give reasons for their answers.



Apparently, 15,000 women participated in the poll. At least that’s what the Telegraph reports. We’re a bit sceptical as that would make it one of the largest polls anyone has ever conducted.

We think there’s a problem with drawing this conclusion from the results. But first let’s get to the results:

WORLD’S BEST LOVERS

1. Spain

2. Brazil

3. Italy

4. France

5. Ireland

6. South Africa

7. Australia

8. New Zealand

9. Denmark

10. Canada

WORLD’S WORST LOVERS:

1. Germany (too smelly)

2. England (too lazy)

3. Sweden (too quick)

4. Holland (too dominating)

5. America (too rough)

6. Greece (too lovey-dovey)

7. Wales (too selfish)

8. Scotland (too loud)

9. Turkey (too sweaty)

10. Russia (too hairy)

It’s a bit hard to tell from media descriptions of the poll, but seems that women from the 20 nations in the list were asked to rank men from a list of the same nations. That means that any nation left off the list–think of the plight of India–didn’t stand a chance to make the cut.

More importantly, we think there’s likely to be a bit of a bias here. Clearly, women voting would likely have the most experience of men from their own nations and only limited exposure to foreign men. This means that nations where women were happiest would wind up ranking higher on the “best” list.

But this doesn’t necessarily reflect the quality of the men in those countries. It could just as easily mean that, say, Brazillian women are easily please while German women have more demanding standards.

In any case, being populated by European colonists seems to have been one of the keys to either making women easy to please or men great lovers. A full five of the nations–Brazil, Australia, New Zeland, Canada and South Africa–were or are dominated by colonists from Europe.

