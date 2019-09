The two departed AQR traders DealBreaker declined to name this morning were indeed Matthew Weishar and convertible bond trader Ermenegildo Niutta, according to a source.



The two traders are the latest to leave the quant fund, which is reportedly looking to hire replacements.

So: get your resumes in now!

