CIT CEO's Daughter Moves To Washington, DC

The failure of CIT Group to convince financial regulators to provide additional bailout funding has often been chalked up to the relative lack of political connections of its CEO, Jeffrey Peek. But that may now be changing.

We’ve learned that Peek’s daughter, Katie, has taken a position with the highly influential lobbying/PR group Burson-Marsteller. Peek will apparently be working in Washington, DC for Mark Penn, who has been described as “Hillary Clinton’s Karl Rove.” The company also employs Karen Hughes, the former aide to George Bush.

So is Peek reaching out to Washington influentials through his family?



(Pictured: Katie Peek, with sister Hillary, and, weirdly, crustaceans.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.