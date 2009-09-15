Barack Obama And Bill Clinton Hit Il Mulino After Wall Street Speech

Following his Lehman failure anniversary address at Federal Hall, President Barack Obama went up to Greenwich Village’s Il Mulino for lunch with Bill Clinton.



The restaurant, which first opened in 1981, is famous for its old school, trend-resistant fare, its gruff service and not ever answering the reservations line.

It’s the kind of place you go for a classic “New York experience.” When I was a corporate lawyer, we often brought out of town clients there. It’s pretty much always packed, often with large men tightly squeezed into small spaces. Everyone is served antipasti, free of charge, and most meals are concluded with grappa.

The restaurant is rumoured to have a policy of not allowing women to pay with credit cards. We have no idea what that’s all about.

