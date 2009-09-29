Hedge Fund Manager Falls To Death In Atlantic City Casino

A hedge fund executive plunged to his death from an escalator in Atlantic City over the weekend.



James Vellanti was the chief operating officer of JNF Asset Management. He began his career as a Wachovia mortgage broker, before moving on to work on municipal finance for State Street. After a two year stint at US bank, he was recruited to build an asset management unit for Koch Industries. He joined JNF just one year ago, according to his LinkedIn page.

JNF specialises in distressed debt, particularly residential and commercial mortgage backed securities.

Vellanti is actually the second death from this particular escalator, which is inside a shopping mall attached to Caesar’s in Atlantic City. Another man fell from the escalator in August 2008. The police are investigating the death, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

