WATCH: Infamous "Doom" and "Wolfenstein" Creator John Carmack Talk PC Gaming

John Carmack is an interesting guy. As co-founder of id Software, he created iconic computer games like Doom and Quake. He also runs Armadillo Aerospace, developing reusable rocket powered vehicles to go to space.



Quakecon 2011 just took place in Dallas, Texas, and PC Perspective managed to get some of Carmack’s time for a video interview, and some of it might surprise you. For example, Carmack begins the interview by saying, “I have had my maths background overstated for a while in our company press. It used to say something about me reading maths textbooks all the time. I’m really not that much of a maths geek.”

He also reveals that he spent 5 years developing the megatextures for id’s latest game, Rage.

If you’re a hardware or software nerd, you’ll want to watch as he talks ray tracing, voxels, and GPU capabilities!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

