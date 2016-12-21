John Calipari wears workout clothes to press conference after being criticised for wearing jeans, says he wasn't going to wrinkle $1,500 suit on plane ride

Kentucky men’s basketball coach had some fun on Tuesday with some recent criticism directed his way.

On Saturday, after Calipari’s Wildcats beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, Calipari wore jeans and a button-down shirt to his postgame press conference.

North Carolina columnist Adam Lucas later made note of the attire as a gentle criticism.

So, on Tuesday, while speaking to the media, Calipari arrived in workout clothes with a towel draped over his shoulder.

Calipari addressed the criticism, saying, “Was that a story? Was that a story, really?”

Calipari then defended his sartorial choice on Saturday, saying he wasn’t going to mess up his $1,500 suit on the plane ride back to Kentucky: “I was getting ready for a nine-hour plane flight, did they expect me to go in a suit? Suit’s $1,500, I’m not going to wrinkle that up.”

He continued, “I get changed after every game on the road because I’m going to the plane as fast as I can go to the plane.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.