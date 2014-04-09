John Calipari Missed Out On $US375,000 Because Of Championship Game Loss

John Calipari missed out on a second national championship when Kentucky lost to Connecticut in the NCAA tournament final. But that wasn’t the only thing Calipari lost.

The loss also cost Calipari a $US375,000 bonus for winning national championships according to Forbes.com.

That bonus is part of his 8-year, $US36.5 million contract that was renegotiated prior to the 2011-12 season.

Calipari did earn $US275,000 in bonuses this year for reaching the Final Four.

There is also the possibility that Calipari will renegotiate his contract with Kentucky again with reports that the Los Angeles Lakers have talked to him about being their next coach.

