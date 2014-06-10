Report: John Calipari Turned Down $US80 Million From The Cavs To Remain At Kentucky

John Calipari recently signed a 7-year, $US52 million extension to remain the coach at the University of Kentucky, but not before seriously mulling an offer to join the Cleveland Cavaliers as their coach and president according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Brett Dawson of Yahoo.com.

The deal would have been for at least seven years and $US60 million.

Marc Stein of ESPN reports that the deal was closer to $US80 million over ten years.

Wojnarowski later tweeted that there were discussions beyond the initial seven years in which Calipari would have served just as the president of the team.

This would seem to reconcile the differences in the length and value of the contract discussed with the extra three years and $US20 million coming after Calipari stepped down as coach and transitioned to president-only.

While Calipari left as much as $US28 million on the table by turning down the Cavs, this report could increase his value in the future as NBA teams now know Calipari will consider leaving the college ranks which would could lead to bigger offers from better teams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.