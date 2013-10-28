Here's Velvet Underground Co-Founder John Cale's Reaction To Lou Reed's Passing

Rock pioneer Lou Reed has passed away at the age of 71.

In addition to his raucous solo career, he co-founded the Velvet Underground, considered one of the most influential rock groups of all time.

John Cale, the band’s co-founder, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, just posted the following to Facebook:

Cale and drummer Moe Tucker are the band’s only remaining original members. Founding guitarist Sterling Morrison died in 1995.

