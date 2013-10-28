Here's Velvet Underground Co-Founder John Cale's Reaction To Lou Reed's Passing

Rob Wile

Rock pioneer Lou Reed has passed away at the age of 71.

In addition to his raucous solo career, he co-founded the Velvet Underground, considered one of the most influential rock groups of all time.

John Cale, the band’s co-founder, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, just posted the following to Facebook:

CaleFacebook

Cale and drummer Moe Tucker are the band’s only remaining original members. Founding guitarist Sterling Morrison died in 1995.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

music thewire-us