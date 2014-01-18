Ex-Wealth Manager Allegedly Said It Was An Accident When He Taped Sex With 3 Women

A former wealth manager for Morgan Stanley allegedly told prosecutors it was an accident when he recorded sex with three different women, the New York Daily News reports.

The acts were caught on tape by a camera intended to watch his dog while he’s away, John C. Kelly allegedly told prosecutors.

In November, Kelly was charged with three felony counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree and faces a maximum of 12 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty.

He reportedly told prosecutors: “[The camera] is not on and sometimes stays on. So I accidentally recorded myself having sex because it’s always recording.”

A lawyer for one of the women Kelly is accused of taping sex with said that he was using an “elaborate system” consisting of three different devices, the Daily News reports. Kelly says one of the women was stalking him.

Kelly is the son of prominent lawyer John Q. Kelly, who represented the estate of Nicole Brown Simpson and the mother of missing teenager Natalee Holloway.

Morgan Stanley fired him in November for writing bad checks, according to the Daily News.

Kelly’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, told the court the case all started with his client’s own stalking allegations.

“This is an ill-advised prosecution and Mr. Kelly is the victim in this case,” Brafman said, according to the post.

We reached out to Brafman to give him a chance to provide additional comment and will update this post if we hear back.

