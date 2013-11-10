Morgan Stanley Wealth Manager Accused Of Secretly Taping Sex With 3 Different Women

A Morgan Stanley private wealth manager is being accused of secretly filming three different women he was having sex with, The New York Daily News reports.

John C. Kelly, a graduate of prestigious Williams College, was arraigned in Manhattan criminal court Friday night. He’s been charged with three felony counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree and faces a maximum of 12 years in prison, according to the Daily News.

“In this case, the defendant videotaped three unrelated women while they were performing sexual acts on him in his home,” prosecutor Siobhan Carthy reportedly said during the arraignment.

Kelly’s lawyer, Robert Gottlieb, meanwhile said that his client had “an exemplary background” and no prior arrests.

Kelly has been with Morgan Stanley for almost a decade, the Daily News reported. Before going to Williams, he attended the elite Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., according to his Google+ profile.

