This Fantastic Presentation Has Everything You Need To Know About The Housing Market And Why It Has Bottomed

Photo: John Burns Real Estate Consulting

The debate over the health of the housing market rages on.Most recently, we learned that apartment vacancy rates are falling, which could be a precursor to more housing construction. Meanwhile, home-builder stocks have been soaring as more companies reported better-than-expected sales and fewer report disappointing sales.



A trader forwarded us this presentation from John Burns Real Estate Consulting, which offers a comprehensive picture of the current state of the U.S. housing market.

Burn argues that the housing market has bottomed, but that the recovery is likely to be slow. He presents both bull and bear cases for the housing recovery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.