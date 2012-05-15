Watch The The Greatest Arm Wrestler In History Take On His Toughest Opponents

Gus Lubin
image

Photo: www.pullingjohn.com

The greatest arm wrestler in modern history is John Brzenk.Brzenk, aka “Golden Boy,” aka “Perfect Storm,” has dominated the sport since 1983 when the 18-year-old American won his first world title.

Brzenk was introduced to a new audience in 2009 when the film Pulling John became a hit at international festivals. The documentary shows Brzenk from 2000 to 2004 when he faced some of his toughest opponents and considered retiring.

FLASHBACK: Brzenk, a young man from Illinois, takes the arm wrestling world by storm in the 80s

The documentary Pulling John was released in 2009. We watched it on Netflix.

By age 22 Brzenk could beat legendary puller Johnny Walker—and everyone else

Brzenk won a tournament in 1986 that earned him a small role in Sylvester Stallone's arm wrestling movie.

Brzenk became something of a celebrity, especially in Soviet Bloc countries and Japan. He even had an action figure.

EARLY 2000s: Brzenk is thinking about retiring—even though he remains the world champion

His challengers include Ukrainian Taras Ivakin, who you see here on the verge of defeating Brzenk.

But wait...

Brzenk turns the tables...

Brzenk wins!

Now meet the Russian champ Alexey Voevoda, a hulk who has won many international tourneys but never played Brzenk

Voevoda trains by pulling against three men at the same time

Another challenger is Travis Bagent, a fiery up and comer from West Virginia

SHOW TIME! The year is 2004 and Brzenk has returned to the table for a huge tournament in Warsaw

Brzenk nearly loses to Ivakin but he pulls it out and wins his division.

Meanwhile Bagent faces Voevoda for the super heavyweight belt.

Voevoda wins! Next the Russian giant faces Brzenk for the world title.

Voevoda wins!

The movie 'Pulling John' ends with Brzenk's defeat and what looks like the end for the legend. But it's not. Following his loss in 2004, Brzenk would go on to beat Voevoda in a rematch and continue winning tournaments.

In 2012 the 48-year-old remains the world's #1 right hand heavy weight; #4 right hand super heavy weight; and #2 left hand heavy weight.

