Watch The The Greatest Arm Wrestler In History Take On His Toughest Opponents

Photo: www.pullingjohn.com

The greatest arm wrestler in modern history is John Brzenk.Brzenk, aka “Golden Boy,” aka “Perfect Storm,” has dominated the sport since 1983 when the 18-year-old American won his first world title.



Brzenk was introduced to a new audience in 2009 when the film Pulling John became a hit at international festivals. The documentary shows Brzenk from 2000 to 2004 when he faced some of his toughest opponents and considered retiring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.