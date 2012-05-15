Watch The The Greatest Arm Wrestler In History Take On His Toughest Opponents

Photo: www.pullingjohn.com
The greatest arm wrestler in modern history is John Brzenk.Brzenk, aka “Golden Boy,” aka “Perfect Storm,” has dominated the sport since 1983 when the 18-year-old American won his first world title.
Brzenk was introduced to a new audience in 2009 when the film Pulling John became a hit at international festivals. The documentary shows Brzenk from 2000 to 2004 when he faced some of his toughest opponents and considered retiring.
Brzenk won a tournament in 1986 that earned him a small role in Sylvester Stallone's arm wrestling movie.
Brzenk became something of a celebrity, especially in Soviet Bloc countries and Japan. He even had an action figure.
Now meet the Russian champ Alexey Voevoda, a hulk who has won many international tourneys but never played Brzenk
The movie 'Pulling John' ends with Brzenk's defeat and what looks like the end for the legend. But it's not. Following his loss in 2004, Brzenk would go on to beat Voevoda in a rematch and continue winning tournaments.
In 2012 the 48-year-old remains the world's #1 right hand heavy weight; #4 right hand super heavy weight; and #2 left hand heavy weight.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.