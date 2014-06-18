The Supercut Of Americans Reacting To John Brooks's World Cup Goal Will Give You Goosebumps

U.S. men’s national team defender John Brooks scored the most dramatic U.S. goal since Landon Donovan’s stoppage-time winner against Algeria, heading in a corner in the 86th minute to beat Ghana 2-1 at the World Cup.

Americans, many of who were gathered at bars and viewing parties across the country, lost their minds.

The stream of reaction videos hit the internet after the game. Those videos have been compiled into a 4-minute supercut, and it is glorious.

The video (via SB Nation):

