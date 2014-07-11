John Brogden Will Be The New Boss of Company Directors

Former leader of the NSW opposition John Brogden will take over as CEO of the Australian Institute of Company Directors from early 2015.

Leaving his post at the Financial Services Council, Brogden replaces current Company Directors’ CEO John Colvin who is stepping down after six years in the job.

“John Brogden brings a wealth of experience as an executive, director and chairman in the commercial and the not-for-profit sectors, and as an outstanding business organisation leader,” Company Directors’ chairman, Michael Smith said.

Brogden said he’s excited to take on the new role after heading up the FSC which represents Australia’s $2.2 trillion funds management industry, including superannuation and life insurers.

“The quality of governance and the leadership of company directors and boards continue to be critical to the development of Australia’s economy and society. The role of the Institute is critical in ensuring quality laws, principles and practices and public and stakeholder awareness of good governance,” he said.

Brogden is also currently the chairman of UrbanGrowth NSW and Lifeline Australia.

