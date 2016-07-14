CIA DIRECTOR: It was an 'obligation' to put America's most advanced missile system in North Korea's backyard

CIA Director John Brennan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images.

The bilateral decision between Seoul and Washington to deploy America’s most advanced missile-defence system to South Korea has Russia, China, and North Korea peeved.

The pressure to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile-defence system to

Seongju, located in the southeastern part of South Korea, began

after North Korea tested its fourth nuclear device on January 6 and then launched a long-range rocket a month later.

During a discussion at the Brookings Institution on identifying emerging security threats, CIA Director John Brennan explained that the deployment of THAAD to the region was an “obligation” on behalf of the US.

“Clearly Kim Jong Un continues to go down a road that is exceptionally irresponsible as far regional and global security with his development of nuclear weapons as well as ballistic missiles,” Brennan told Business Insider in a question-and-answer session.

“He has demonstrated that he is not going to ratchet back on any of these activities,” Brennan added.

Brennan also noted that the process of deploying a THAAD battery is done in “very close consultation with our partners in the region.”

“We have certain obligations to our partners and the region so that the appropriate steps are taken to reassure our friends, partners and allies of US commitment to the security of that area,” Brennan told Business Insider.

He added: “This is something that — I think the president has demonstrated — that we are trying to deal with these issues in a manner that is not going to lead to any escalation of tensions.”

