John Bradshaw Layfield: the True American Referee

We have the Rock guest hosting WrestleMania this year in Alanta, we have Jerry “the King Lawler” facing Michael Cole in Lawler’s first (and most likely only) match at WrestleMania, Triple H facing the Undertaker for the second time in WrestleMania history, but none of these got me excited enough to want to watch WrestleMania 27. So what sold me on this year on wanting to watch WrestleMania this year?



The special guest referee in the Michael Cole/Jerry Lawler match: John Bradshaw Layfield!

The last time we saw Mr. Layfield was at WrestleMania XXV when he lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Rey Mysterio in 25 seconds. That made me cry because JBL is one of my favourite pro wrestlers and one of the guys that help kept me watching and had my mind off of my Grandfather’s death in 2004 from cancer when JBL won the WWE Championship from the late Eddie Guerrero.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.