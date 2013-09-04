NFL Player Who Allegedly Told Police 'You Can't Arrest Me, I'm A Colts Player' Gets Cut By The Colts

A day after

getting arrested on disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement charges, NFL rookie John Boyett has been released by the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the arrest report obtained by the Indianapolis Star, Boyett allegedly kept telling the officer, “You can’t arrest me, I’m a Colts player,” and threatened to break his jaw.

The incident allegedly occurred after Boyett was denied entry into a downtown Indianapolis bar.

Boyett, a safety, was drafted in the sixth round after a standout career at Oregon. He had yet to play for Indy in the preseason because of injury.

