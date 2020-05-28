'Star Wars' lead John Boyega went on Instagram Live to berate fans who criticised him for tweeting about the George Floyd case

@johnboyega Instagram/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures John Boyega went on Instagram Live to blast racist fans.

John Boyega blasted fans who criticised him for his tweets about George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died after being pinned down for eight minutes by a white police officer on Monday.

Boyega originally tweeted “I really f—–g hate racists” after posting a tribute to Floyd.

After criticism, Boyega took to Instagram Live to share an impassioned speech.

Boyega said: “F— you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t f—— like it, go suck a d—.”

The “Star Wars” actor warned that anyone posting racist comments to his social media would be blocked: “If you’re a fan of me and you support my work and you’re racist and you’re arguing with what I was saying, f— off. You f—–g d—heads.”

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega blasted fans who criticised him over his tweets about the George Floyd case.

On Wednesday, Boyega tweeted, “I really f—— hate racists” after posting a tribute to Floyd, who died after now-ousted white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck.

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

While a lot of Twitter users were supportive of Boyega’s sentiments, there were some who criticised his rhetoric, stating that racism can be aimed towards white people, too.

Twitter user @coolkitten29 wrote: “Racism isn’t targeted towards black people. I’m white and I’ve had my fair share of people being racist to me.”

Or white. Racism isn’t targeted towards black people. I’m white and I’ve had my fair share of people being racist to me. — AMY BOWLING (@coolkitten29) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, @Johnwic95034123 wrote: “ALL racism is bad, not just white on black. Let’s leave it at that.”

ALL racism is bad, not just white on black. Let’s leave it at that. — Spider-Man (@Johnwic95034123) May 27, 2020

Boyega, however, made it clear that he was only talking about white on black racism given the current circumstances.

I am not talking about other perspectives given the current situation is that okay? — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Boyega replied to a user called Dexy Dale, who said he was from Nigeria and that he broke up with his girlfriend because “she said she hates whites.” Boyega wrote back: “I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend.”

I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Another Twitter user, @IfeIfeolarinde, tweeted to Boyega: “Hate us a strong word, we can’t conquer hatred with hatred. We rather say we hate their attitude.” Again, Boyega stuck by what he said, replying: “I said what I said. Speak up for yourself at all times.”

I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Boyega remained firm in his stance and later gave a passionate speech about racism on Instagram Live.

Boyega began the video by saying: “It’s very very important at this time that we ignore ignorance, and we ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not.”

“I’m not even apologizing first of all. You lot better f—–g believe that.

“But there’s no way that I have the opinion that there’s no other forms of racism. Of course there’s other forms of racism.

“But a black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets, Stateside, again, while saying that he can’t breathe.”

Boyega, who played Finn in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, continued: “So I’ll say it again: F— you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t f—–g like it, go suck a d—. Seriously.”

Boyega then said he isn’t the sort of person to be “rattled” by racist fans, and warned viewers that any fans who were racist would get blocked immediately.

“If you’re a fan of me and you support my work and you’re racist and you’re arguing with what I was saying, f— off. You f—— d—heads.”

Boyega has retweeted many tributes to Floyd after the 46-year-old African-American man was pinned down by Chauvin for over eight minutes on Monday.

The officer kept his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck. Floyd became unresponsive during the incident, and later died.

You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act – for you – and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020

Four officers, including Chauvin, were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department following Floyd’s death.

State authorities and the FBI are investigating the case, and so far no charges have been brought against the officers.

Watch Boyega’s Instagram Live speech below:

“I hate racists—with a passion.” I love seeing @JohnBoyega not only speak truth to power, but do so in such uncompromising language. Way to use your platform, brother. pic.twitter.com/ug5bhfbYlm — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 28, 2020

