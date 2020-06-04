'Star Wars' actor John Boyega led Black Lives Matter protests in London: 'I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f--- that'

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Actor John Boyega speaks to the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega was one of the speakers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m speaking to you from my heart,” he said to the crowd. “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f— that.”

His speech was captured on video by protestors in attendance and widely shared on Twitter.

“I need you to understand how painful this s— is,” Boyega said. “I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case anymore, that was never the case anymore.”

Boyega is one of many celebrities using their platform to spread awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as physically showing up at marches and demonstrations.

“Thank you for coming out today, thank you for being there to show your support to us,” Boyega says to the crowd in one video. “Black people: I love you. I appreciate you. Today is an important day. We are fighting for our rights. We are fighting for our ability to live in freedom.”

Outside parliament @JohnBoyega tells everyone to take a knee and says black people “I love you” pic.twitter.com/2egDZwmBzE — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) June 3, 2020

“We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd,” Boyega also said, according to a MetroUK report. “We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.”

Boyega, who’s from the UK, has been vocal about support for the Black Lives Matter and anti-racism movement in the US.

“I’m speaking to you from my heart,” he continued. “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f— that.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images John Boyega broke into mainstream US fame when he was cast as Finn in 2015’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

“I need you to understand how painful this s— is,” Boyega said at Tuesday’s protest. “I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case anymore, that was never the case anymore.”

Fellow actors and Hollywood creatives tweeted support for Boyega, assuring his career was protected

Following Boyega’s statement of concern that his advocacy for Black Lives Matter would negatively impact his career as a Hollywood actor, people on Twitter rallied around him.

“I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well,” writer and director Matthew Cherry wrote.

I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well. https://t.co/SqXgmIS5aR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2020

Boyega’s “Star Wars” costar Mark Hamill also tweeted support.

“Never been more proud of you, John,” Hamill wrote, signing off with a heart emoji and “dad.”

Never been more proud of you, John. @JohnBoyega

❤️, dad https://t.co/XcXvBcblPG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 3, 2020

The official “Star Wars” account also tweeted its support.

Culture critic Soraya Nadia McDonald asked that any producers who follow her “make sure John keeps getting work.”

producers who follow me: make sure John keeps getting work. https://t.co/KY6ZjvjqyF — Soraya Nadia McDonald (@SorayaMcDonald) June 3, 2020

Many others, including director Cathy Yan (“Birds of Prey”) and Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”) added their own words of encouragement.

I would love to work w John Boyega https://t.co/zQTIP29SVR — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) June 3, 2020

It would be a dream to write a role for John Boyega. It was already, and nothing has changed that. https://t.co/B7VeY3gLU2 — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) June 3, 2020

London’s Black Lives Matter protest was just one of hundreds of demonstrations made around the world in the week since the death of George Floyd

Floyd died after Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes. An independent autopsy found that Floyd’s cause of death was “asphyxia due to compression of the neck and back.” Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The anti-police-brutality and Black Lives Matter protests have happened in New York City, Los Angeles, many other US cities and towns, as well as global centres like Paris, France.

Sergio Flores/Getty Images A mural of George Floyd is painted on the side of Scott Food Mart in Houston, Texas before a march on June 2, 2020.

For the last several weeks, Boyega has been speaking directly to his two million followers on Twitter (and another two million on Instagram) about anti-racist movements.

“I really f—— hate racists,” Boyega tweeted on May 27.

Over 450,000 people retweeted his statement, while 2.1 million people favorited the message.

Boyega is one of many celebrities using their platform to spread awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as physically showing up at marches and demonstrations.

Pop stars like Ariana Grande and Halsey joined Los Angeles marches, while actress Keke Palmer was captured on video talking passionately to the National Guard troops stationed at a Washington, DC, protest. Actor Cole Sprouse says he was arrested by Santa Monica police during a protest in California over the weekend.

Dozens more have donated money towards bail funds and other Black Lives Matter-supported organisations.

