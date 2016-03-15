John Boyega showed up at a hospital as Finn from 'Star Wars' and gave toys to sick children

John Boyega really brought the heart from the “Star Wars” universe.

The “Force Awakens” actor spent Friday dressed in character as Finn and delivered “Star Wars” toys to children at the Royal Hospital in London.

Boyega was passing out the toys for the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity and was joined by Daniel Bell, a five-year-old diagnosed with a brain tumour. Bell’s wish was to meet Finn and take toys to the sick children in the hospital with him.

“I stayed in character while I was with this brave boy asking him what a car was,” Boyega wrote on Instagram. “He taught Finn about everything earth-related! Really thankful for the opportunity this child granted me and I’m just humbled! I hope I played a little part in making you smile young stormtrooper.”

Boyega’s Finn and Bell, dressed as a stormtrooper, were joined by a young girl named Layla, who was dressed as Rey.

Boyega was ecstatic at the chance to grant Bell’s wish, the Daily Mirror reported.

“When I heard about Daniel’s wish to meet Finn, I jumped at the chance to make it come true,” he said. “It was fantastic to be a part of his very special wish with Rays of Sunshine.”

“It was also great to meet the children at the Royal London Hospital and be a part of something so positive,” the British actor added.

Bell’s mum, Rosalind, called the experience “priceless.”

“To see Daniel smile like that without a care in the world after everything he’s been through, knowing how much time and effort Rays of Sunshine have put in to his wish and that John Boyega gave his time to make it come true, is priceless,” she said.

She also wrote a note on Facebook: “Thank you so so much Rays of Sunshine and John Boyega for granting Daniel’s wish to meet Finn and take toys to the hospital. It was just amazing, I have no words! Daniel is still totally overwhelmed, I have never seen him so happy.”







