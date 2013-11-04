John Borghetti: Sydney Airport Facilities Are 'Third World'

Photo: Getty Images

Virgin Australia boss John Borghetti has described facilities at Sydney Airport as “Third World”.

In a report by Fairfax Media Borghetti criticised Sydney Airport’s current plan to upgrade its domestic and international terminals.

He thinks it would be better if — instead of spending billions upgrading the facilities — they invested in a high-frequency rail link between domestic and international.

“The current facilities are Third World – and that means cab, bus or train,” he said.

“We are still going to have separate terminals [if the airport proceeds with its plans], and irrespective of who is in them, we haven’t solved the transfer issue between those two terminals.”

Sydney airport often faces criticism, and — when you compare it to airports overseas — it is clearly not on the same level in terms of infrastructure and quality.

In June the former head of the Australian federal Treasury Ken Henry called it a “disgrace”.

A recent chart in an ACCC report showed it was also the most expensive, and had the worst service, when compared to other airports in Australia.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.