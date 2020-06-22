John Bolton will not vote for Trump nor Biden in the 2020 election, spokesperson says

Darren McCollester/Getty Images Former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Summit April 17, 2015 in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Summit brought together local and national Republicans and was attended by all the Republicans candidates as well as those eyeing a run for the nomination.

Former national security adviser John Bolton will not be voting for President Donald Trump nor Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, his spokesperson told Axios.

The Daily Telegraph published an interview with the lifelong Republican on Sunday and said that Bolton revealed his intention to vote for Biden come November.

Bolton’s spokesperson refuted the Telegraph’s claim, saying: “He has consistently said in recent days he will be writing in the name of a conservative Republican. Let there be no doubt – he will not be voting for Trump or Biden.”

Bolton’s explosive memoir about his time in the Trump administration is set to be released on June 23, though the White House has aggressively tried to block its publication.

Former national security adviser John Bolton, who has come back into the spotlight ahead of the release of his bombshell new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” will not be voting for President Donald Trump nor Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

A spokesperson for Bolton’s campaign told Axios that Bolton would not vote for either candidate after the Daily Telegraph published an interview with the lifelong Republican on Sunday.

The Telegraph wrote in its exclusive interview that Bolton said that “he intends to vote for Joe Biden.”

“In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” Bolton told the Telegraph. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again.”

“My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back,” he added.

Bolton’s spokesperson Sarah Tinsley said in a statement to Axios that Bolton does not plan to vote for either candidate come November.

“The Ambassador never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden,” Tinsley said. “He has consistently said in recent days he will be writing in the name of a conservative Republican. Let there be no doubt – he will not be voting for Trump or Biden.”

Bolton’s explosive memoir about his time in the Trump administration is set to be released on June 23, though the White House has aggressively tried to block its publication.

Last week, the Justice Department sued Bolton to block the book, accusing Bolton of breaching his contract and compromising national security. The DOJ, supported by top Trump intelligence officials, also filed for an emergency restraining order to halt the book’s release and called for the hearing to take place on Friday.

On Saturday, a federal judge denied the Trump administration’s request, saying that while Bolton “gambled with the national security of the United States,” the US government “has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy.”

