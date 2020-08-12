WATCH: Ambassador John Bolton on Trump impeachment, upcoming election, and US coronavirus response

- In a live interview with Business Insider Political Correspondent Sonam Sheth on Monday, former US national security adviser John Bolton discussed the 2020 election, President Donald Trump’s performance, foreign interference, and the US response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Bolton also weighed in on who he is planning to vote for in the upcoming election.
- Asked how he would grade Trump’s pandemic response, Bolton said he would give him an F.
