10 Things More Popular Than John Boehner

NBC/WSJ came out with a poll yesterday on Americans’ political attitudes these days, and there are numerous fascinating nuggets.



One of them is that Tea Party approval and self-identification has hit a brand new low since the Tea Party came into existence.

Another is that the public would blame the GOP if there’s a debt ceiling government shutdown.

This table, showing Americans approval and disapproval, is also fascinating.

Photo: WSJ/NBC

It’s kind of shocking how unpopular John Boehner is right, a testament to the fact that he’s not liked by Democrats (obviously) but also not liked by a lot of Republicans.

Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, the NRA (!), The Democratic Party, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi (!!), The Entertainment Industry (!!!), Joe Biden, Harry Reid, and Mitch McConnell are among the people and organisations that have higher approval than Boehner.

If its any consolation, the GOP as a whole, and the Tea Party movement (which has given Boehner so much trouble) have worse numbers all in.

