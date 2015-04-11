John Boehner just used Leonardo DiCaprio GIFs to explain entitlement reform

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) found a rather imaginative way to explain the importance of entitlement reform on Friday.

Boehner’s office released a listicle featuring GIFs of featuring actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “Titanic” in order to highlight a recent bipartisan vote for “doc fix” legislation reforming Medicare reimbursement practices.

“Something big happened recently,” Boehner aide Caleb Smith wrote on the speaker’s blog. “You might even say it was something titanic.”

Smith connected the “doc fix” bill to “Titanic” by noting the legislation was reminiscent of the last time Congress came together to reform entitlements in 1997, the same year DiCaprio starred in the blockbuster film.

“Republicans and Democrats actually came together to pass meaningful entitlement reform without raising taxes. Put plainly, it is the single biggest entitlement reform since 1997 — nearly two decades ago,” he continued. “That same year, another remarkable event played out: Titanic came to the big screen. So to help explain the titanic entitlement reform just passed by the House, here are 10 GIFs from the blockbuster 1997 film.”

It should be noted that Boehner is no stranger to using GIF memes to explain policy positions. In January, his office deployed a series of Taylor Swift images to argue that President Barack Obama’s college savings plan was flawed.

One Democrat told Business Insider that he was puzzled by the movie reference because neither the Titanic nor DiCaprio made it to the end of the film.

“They’re aware the Titanic sank, right?” he asked.

Boehner’s DiCaprio GIF listicle is below:

1. It’s no secret. Washington has a spending problem.

2. You can search for savings everywhere…but ultimately, the biggest driver of our debt is the outdated structure of our entitlement programs.

3. Unfortunately, today’s costs are just the tip of the iceberg compared to what’s coming if we don’t change course.

4. Eventually, national debt can flood even the biggest of ships.

5. For years, Washington has gone round and round to avoid long-term solutions, opting instead for perennial band aids.

6. The fight for meaningful entitlement reform has been lonely at times…but it’s time to face the music.

7. We owe it to future generations to clean up this mess.

‘

8. So Democrats and Republicans came together and passed real entitlement reform.

9. And that is titanic.

10. There is much more to be done to fully reform and save programs like Medicare, but this breakthrough is more than just a life raft. It is an important step to begin to right the ship and secure fair winds and calm seas for our children and grandchildren — the future kings and queens of the world.

