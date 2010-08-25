John Boehner's Genius Move: Demanding That Every Obama Economic Advisor Be Fired

Photo: AP

Today John Boehner called on the mass resignation of every economic advisor to Obama.Of course that’s pure politics (not actual advice) but it was absolutely brilliant.



Now they’re actually debating on CNBC whether Obama should do this or not.And it will go beyond that.

Surrogates of The White House will actually have to answer the question (from now until at least the Sunday news shows) why Obama’s economic aides shouldn’t be fired.

The White House will now be forced to explain (to journalists) why Geithner, Summers, and everyone else have actually done a good job meriting their jobs as advisors to the most powerful man in the world. And in doing so, those White House surrogates are going to stutter and look like bumbling fools.

Meanwhile, conservative blogs like Hot Air are attacking on the same front, pointing out the thinness of the C.V.’s of Obama’s top aides.

As if The White House weren’t already on the defensive enough.

