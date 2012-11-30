House Speaker John Boehner urged President Barack Obama and Congressional Democrats to put specific spending cuts on the table in negotiations over the fiscal cliff.



“The Democrats have yet to get serious about real spending cuts”

Boehner took a harsher tone toward the President than he has in recent days, jabbing Obama for scheduling campaign-style fiscal cliff events this instead of working on a deal with Republicans.

“I’m disappointed in where we are,” Boehner said. “No substantive progress has been made in the talks between the White House and the House over the last two weeks”

“There’s a real danger of going off the fiscal cliff,” he added.

But Boehner assured reporters that talks are still ongoing, saying that he had “a very nice conversation” with Obama on the phone Wednesday night but still has “no idea what the White House is willing to do” on spending cuts.

Boehner’s remarks come amid reports that Republicans are open to increasing revenues by around $1 trillion, including raising the marginal tax rates on high-income earners. Democrats have reportedly agreed to put spending cuts and up to $400 billion in entitlement reform cuts on the table, but have yet to lay out the specifics of what they are willing to give up.

“It’s been way out of balance,” Boehner said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.