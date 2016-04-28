'Lucifer in the flesh': John Boehner unloads on 'miserable son of a bitch' Ted Cruz

Former House Speaker John Boehner held nothing back while discussing the 2016 presidential election at Stanford University on Wednesday.

He even went as far as calling Ted Cruz, a Texas senator vying for the Republican nomination, a “miserable son of a bitch.”

“Lucifer in the flesh,” the former speaker said, according to The Stanford Daily, a student newspaper.

He continued: “I have Democrat friends and Republican friends. I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life.”

Boehner said he’d vote for GOP frontrunner Donald Trump in a general election. He said he’s played golf with the Manhattan billionaire, whom Boehner considers a “texting” buddy. Boehner said, however, that he would not vote for Cruz if he became the nominee.

Boehner has leveled several rounds of blunt criticism at Cruz over the past few years, and the two repeatedly clashed when Boehner led the House Republican caucus. Late last year, the former House speaker referred to him a “false prophet” and a “jackass.”

Turning his focus over to the Democratic primaries, Boehner reportedly impersonated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Oh, I’m a woman, vote for me,” he said, according to the publication before later adding that he’s known Clinton for more than two decades and believes her to be both accomplished and smart.

He did speculate, however, that the controversy over Clinton’s private email server could become a bigger issue.

“Don’t be shocked … if two weeks before the convention, here comes Joe Biden parachuting in and Barack Obama fanning the flames to make it all happen,” he said.

