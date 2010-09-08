Throwdown: John Boehner Calls For Total Tax Freeze

Photo: AP

So the Kabuki dance of American politics is totally on script.A day after the White House confirmed its plan to end the Bush tax cuts, GOP leader John Boehner is out with a call to completely freeze tax cuts. He’s also calling for a spending freeze, though in all seriousness, the difference between himself and Obama on spending seems marginal. Notice that every one of Obama’s new mini-stimulus programs is offset somewhere else (at least in theory).



Meanwhile, Obama will be unveiling his tax plan today — his plan to give a $200 billion tax cut to corporations that invest in new property and equipment.

