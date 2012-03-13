John Boehner: 'Some Of The Dumbest People' In America Are In Congress

Can Speaker of the House John Boehner keep his caucus in line?

Photo: Flickr

House Majority Leader John Boehner gave a very relaxed interview to the Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan over the weekend. Maybe too relaxed. Here’s the money quote:



“We got 435 members. It’s just a slice of America, it really is. We got some of the smartest people in the country who serve here, and some of the dumbest. We got some of the best people you’d ever meet, and some of the raunchiest. We’ve got ’em all.”

Boehner talked about the difficult debt deals he’s done, and mentioned that he was willing to raise revenues if Obama was really going to make historic cuts in government spending. Boehner admitted that, “A lot of my guys would have choked to death on it” but that they were close.

Read the whole column over at WSJ.

