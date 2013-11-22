John Boehner Has Officially Signed Up For Insurance Through Obamacare

House Speaker John Boehner has officially enrolled in a D.C. insurance exchange under the Affordable Care Act, he

said in a blog post on his website Thursday evening, after having some difficulty signing up earlier in the afternoon.

“Like many Americans, my experience was pretty frustrating,” he wrote of his experience at first, a reference to the dysfunction that has plagued the exchange websites since their launch.

“After putting in my personal information, I received an error message. I was able to work past that, but when I went to actually sign up for coverage, I got this ‘internal server error’ screen.”

In his original blog post, he wrote that he had put a call into the help desk. A short while later, he added an update:

“Kept at it, and called the DC Health Link help line. They called back a few hours later, and after re-starting the process on the website two more times, I just heard from DC Health Link that I have been successfully enrolled.”

Brendan Buck, Boehner’s press secretary, joked that “sure didn’t take long after the blog post.”

The federal health care law requires members to enroll in D.C. exchanges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.