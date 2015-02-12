John Boehner: Senate Democrats need to 'get off their a-- and do something'

AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio holds up the gavel after being re-elected to a third term.

Homeland security funding is stalled in Congress and House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) argues — rather bluntly — that Senate Democrats are to blame.

“The House has done its job,” Boehner declared during a Wednesday media briefing. “Why don’t you go ask the Senate Democrats when they’re going to get off their a– and do something other than to vote no?”

Last month, Boehner’s Republican-dominated chamber passed a bill funding the Department of Homeland Security but included provisions that would undermine President Barack Obama’s executive actions on immigration. Democrats said those provisions are a non-starter and repeatedly blocked the legislation from moving forward in the Senate.

“I think it’s clearly stuck in the Senate,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said, according to The New York Times. “We can’t get on it, we can’t offer amendments to it. And the next step is obviously up to the House.”

But Boehner disagreed and argued those who say otherwise need a refresher course on “how a bill becomes a law.”

“The House did its job. We won the fight to fund the Department of Homeland Security and to stop the president’s unconstitutional actions. Now, it’s time for the Senate to do their work. You know, in the gift shop out here they got these little booklets on how a bill becomes a law,” he quipped.

The department will run out of money on Feb. 27 unless Congress can get past the impasse.

Watch Boehner make his comments below, via the Washington Free Beacon:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: What Happened When A Bunch Of Young Boys Were Told To Hit A Girl



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.