John Boehner Says The Magic Words: GOP Willing To Accept 'More Revenue' As Part Of Fiscal Deal

Photo: CNN

John Boehner just gave a statement on the fiscal cliff.The big news: The GOP is willing to find a way to get more revenue.



He’s still against tax hikes — he wants new revenue to come from “reform” and growth — but this was not a debt ceiling, kamikaze speech the likes of which we saw back in the summer of 2011.

In the end he said to Obama: “We want you to succeed.”

Remember, this is just the first day after the election, and any feelings of good vibes and conciliation could evaporate quickly.

But the fact of the matter is that there isn’t much time before a set of liberal policies automatically kick into place (tax hikes and defence cuts).

Between that and the big drubbing the GOP took last night, Boehner just doesn’t have the political capital to go all-out confrontation like he did after 2010.

