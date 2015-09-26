Here comes Boehner's press conference on his resignation...

Win McNamee/Getty U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) departs a press conference following a meeting of the Republican caucus March 17, 2015 in Washington, DC.

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) is set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. ET, hours after he stunned Washington by announcing he would resign from Congress at the end of October.

Boehner announced the decision in a House Republican caucus meeting Friday morning, in which Republicans discussed a strategy going forward with a possible government shutdown looming at the end of the month.

Boehner’s most likely replacement is House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California).

Boehner’s speakership has been marked by constant tension with the conservative wing of the House Republican caucus. That pressure has intensified lately — Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina) in July filed a motion to force the speaker to vacate his post.

More to come…

