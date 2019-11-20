Former House Speaker John Boehner cried as his portrait was unveiled in a uniting moment for Republicans and Democrats

Erin Scott/Reuters Former House Speaker John Boehner participates in the unveiling of his congressional portrait at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019.

Former House Speaker John Boehner was immortalised in the House with a congressional portrait unveiling ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony served as a uniting moment for Democrats and Republicans amid a divisive impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have all been at odds throughout the impeachment probe, but came together to honour Boehner at the portrait unveiling ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Boehner, a Republican, served as House Speaker for three terms in the last decade before resigning in 2015.

Pelosi, who was unseated from a term in 2011 by Boehner, described him as a “great patriot” and “the personification of the American dream.”

Boehner was known for getting emotional throughout his years he served in the House, and Pelosi recalled a moment in 2006 when Democrats regained House control.

“I think he was crying when he gave me the gavel as Speaker of the House,” Pelosi said.

McConnell also joked about Boehner’s tendency to cry, saying he “always worn his heart right on his sleeve.”

“John was the best dealmaker and negotiator but the worst poker face in American political history,” McConnell said.

All jokes aside, Schumer spoke to Boehner’s character during his time as House Speaker.

“Speaker Boehner was always a good man, a decent man,” Schumer said. “He worked to guide the House under the most difficult circumstances. We are glad to see he is enjoying the next chapter of his life.”

Boehner was not shy to convey his own emotions at the ceremony, and was often seen reaching for tissues throughout.

Watch the full portrait unveiling below.

