BOEHNER: 'How We Get There? God Only Knows'

In a 10-minute press conference morning after he suffered an embarrassing setback in fiscal cliff negotiations, House Speaker John Boehner placed a large portion of the blame on Plan B’s failure on its skewed perception.



“There was a perception that that vote last night was going to increase taxes,” Boehner said.

“It’s not the outcome that I wanted, but that was the will of the House.”

Last night, Boehner pulled back his “Plan B” bill after it failed to garner enough support from House Republicans. Plan B sought to have taxes revert to higher rates on incomes above $1 million per year or more while permanently preserving the cuts for anything less.

Boehner said he was “absolutely not” quitting on negotiations with President Barack Obama.

“I did not say that. Nobody ought to read anything into this. We’ve got differences. But the country’s got big spending problems, and we’ve got to get serious,” Boehner said.

“I think we saw last night yet the next saga” in the fiscal cliff, Boehner said.

Boehner emphasised that “we can’t cut our way to prosperity,” and urged fundamental reform of the tax code. But he was stumped on how to get there.

“How we get there, God only knows,” he said.

Boehner was asked whether he will allow Obama’s plan to come to a vote.

“I told the President on Monday these were my bottom lines. … We have to find a way to address this significant spending problem that we have. … Trying to bridge these differences has been difficult.”

