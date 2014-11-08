BOEHNER: 'To Whom Much Is Given, Much Is Expected'

YouTube Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) gives his weekly address.

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) released a new video Saturday morning that declared he is “humbled” by his party’s complete domination in the midterm elections earlier in the week.

“Republicans are humbled by the trust the American people have placed in us. We’ll honour that trust by listening to you, by making your priorities our priorities,” he said.

Boehner said those priorities included curtailing President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform law, modernizing the healthcare system for veterans, and approving the Keystone XL pipeline.

“This is also a time to consider the line in Scripture that says, ‘To whom much is given, much is expected,'” Boehner said.

Obama’s own weekly address was also released Saturday morning but did not address the midterm elections, in which Republicans expanded their House majority and gained control of the US Senate.

