'Weeper Of The House' Boehner Would Have A Lot Less To Cry About If He Changed His Policies





While many in the media are openly mocking John Boehner for his propensity for crying in public, he has found a defender in a very unlikely source: Rachel Maddow.

“There’s nothing wrong with politicians showing emotion. There’s nothing wrong with politicians crying in public,” she said. “It demonstrably does not hurt them with voters, but it shows us what they feel passionately about, and what’s wrong with that?”

But, she reminds us, it does not mean that we should stop listening to what these politicians, specifically John Boehner, are actually saying while they become emotional.

On 60 Minutes this past Sunday, Boehner began crying while discussing the children he sees in schools, thinking about them achieving the American dream like he did. Maddow, however, takes him to task, saying that his policies would actually cut money out of education.

“As Americans we react to someone crying about children’s welfare because we think that it implies strength of his commitment to improve children’s welfare. It doesn’t always. When the new congress convenes and John Boehner is Speaker of the House, remember this: just because he’s crying about something doesn’t mean he’s going to fix that thing. Crying in public is neat. I’m all in favour. Crying in public, however, is not the same thing as fixing the thing that makes you cry.”

