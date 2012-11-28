The Incredible Life Of John Boehner, The Most Powerful Republican In Washington

Boehner's parents were Democrats and owned a bar in Reading, Ohio, where the future congressman worked at with his 12 siblings.

In high school, Boehner played linebacker in high school under future Notre Dame University coach Gerry Faust. After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War, but was discharged eight weeks later because of a bad back.

It took him seven years to graduate from Xavier College because he was paying his own way through school. While he was working one of those jobs -- as a night shift janitor at a chemical plant -- he met his future wife Debbie, who worked in customer service at the company.

Boehner eventually graduated with a degree in business administration. He took a job in sales at Nucite Sales, a plastics distribution company, and went on to run the company after the owner died.

He made his first foray into politics during the early 1980s, as a trustee for Union Township in southeastern Ohio, and was elected to the Ohio state legislature in 1985.

Source: Biography.com, New York Times